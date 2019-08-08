Tekne Capital Management Maintains Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); Gladstone Commercial Reit (OI) Stock Value Declined While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Holding by $838,940

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Reit Corp (OI) by 92.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 41,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 3,499 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 45,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Gladstone Commercial Reit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 674,134 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 493,687 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A had bought 10,000 shares worth $122,110 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 104,307 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). First Allied Advisory Services invested in 15,583 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,700 shares. Cornerstone reported 88 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 300 shares. 110,310 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 9,744 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 906 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc holds 8,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 267,100 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.05% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 20,942 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc by 20,716 shares to 26,965 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 26,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Com has 0.42% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 42,237 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Ltd accumulated 3,170 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Congress Asset Management Ma owns 181,870 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd reported 45,724 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company owns 871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 12.52M shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% or 363,987 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 438,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 47 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. 25,641 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Clearline LP invested in 114,970 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 0.44% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

