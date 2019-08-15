Tekne Capital Management Lifted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake By $14.47 Million; Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shorts Lowered By 9.41%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) had a decrease of 9.41% in short interest. LPI’s SI was 27.21M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.41% from 30.04M shares previously. With 5.13 million avg volume, 5 days are for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s short sellers to cover LPI’s short positions. The SI to Laredo Petroleum Inc’s float is 15.42%. The stock decreased 7.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 2.17M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 270.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 516,738 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 708,003 shares with $20.12M value, up from 191,265 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 848,110 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Senator Gp Limited Partnership invested 3.65% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Ls Ltd Llc reported 3,721 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 154,257 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.01% or 2,413 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Masters Capital Mngmt has 500,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 438,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jefferies Lc holds 0.03% or 143,500 shares. Waterfront Cap Prtn Lc has 738,666 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.02% stake. Seatown Holdings Pte stated it has 1.48% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parnassus Invests Ca holds 3.93M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “After Google snub, Tampa’s getting another chance at fiber network – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold Laredo Petroleum, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 116,054 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 447,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,570 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 51,253 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Corecommodity Ltd holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 377,996 shares. Bluecrest Limited holds 20,902 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 90,819 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Alliancebernstein L P holds 194,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 101,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Two Sigma Ltd Company holds 0% or 46,815 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mngmt L L P Nc has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).