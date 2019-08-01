Tekne Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Share Price Declined; Bancolombia S A (CIB) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $69.92 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 5.00M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.13 million, down from 6.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 101,074 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 61,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 205,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46M, up from 143,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.95. About 26.21 million shares traded or 29.02% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 11,255 shares to 399,285 shares, valued at $37.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 29,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $228.44 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.

