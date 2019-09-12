Tekne Capital Management Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Sheffield Asset Management Has Boosted Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) stake by 39.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sheffield Asset Management Llc acquired 40,000 shares as Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Sheffield Asset Management Llc holds 140,800 shares with $4.84M value, up from 100,800 last quarter. Aci Worldwide Inc now has $3.85B valuation. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 842,393 shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 34.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 69,992 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 275,291 shares with $46.65M value, up from 205,299 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $467.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $178.52. About 11.07M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $226.36’s average target is 26.80% above currents $178.52 stock price. Alibaba had 16 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 16 report.

