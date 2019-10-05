Tekne Capital Management Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Raised by $11.83 Million as Shares Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder American Asset Management Cut Stake as Shares Rose

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,849 shares to 213,633 shares, valued at $28.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.85 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Narwhal Mngmt stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 32,546 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma owns 102,792 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 1.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,434 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gru accumulated 2.15% or 5.88M shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 26.60 million shares. Pure Financial Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 351,369 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Oarsman Cap Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 29.88 million shares. Pinnacle holds 787,771 shares. 7.12M are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk.

