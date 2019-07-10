Tekne Capital Management Has Upped Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake; As Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Share Price Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 1.87M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 554,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.81 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.60 million, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.94 lastly. It is down 11.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 24/04/2018 – Konica Minolta AccurioPress Line-up Gets a Productivity Boost with Newest EFI Fiery Upgrade; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $36.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.35M shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company owns 10,530 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,508 shares or 0% of the stock. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Menta Capital Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 572,100 shares. Walthausen Limited holds 1.85% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) or 529,271 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank accumulated 9,471 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Capital owns 0.1% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 1.69M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 7,255 shares. Scout Invs owns 0.05% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 94,356 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 76,943 are owned by Blair William Il. 77,338 are held by Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Llc. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EFI Nozomi and VUTEk h3 Win a Pair of Prestigious SGIA Product of the Year Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EFII, MSL, and EMCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EFI to Present at Upcoming Wells Fargo, NASDAQ and Barclays Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EFI Announces Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by an Affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC in all Cash Transaction Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 275.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 140,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Uss Mngmt Limited owns 0.05% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 165,689 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company accumulated 20,464 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Com stated it has 188,589 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Highbridge Cap Lc has 0.21% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 237,500 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Captrust Advsr invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential invested in 12,700 shares. Masters Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.76% or 500,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 49,418 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability owns 271,729 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio.