Tekne Capital Management Has Upped Autodesk (ADSK) Position By $31.29 Million; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Boosted Its Honeywell International Com (HON) Holding

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 214.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 201,894 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 295,905 shares with $46.11M value, up from 94,011 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $37.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $172.04. About 660,864 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Honeywell International Inc Com (HON) stake by 19.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 18,738 shares as Honeywell International Inc Com (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 117,153 shares with $18.62 million value, up from 98,415 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc Com now has $128.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $176.65. About 705,119 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Honeywell International had 5 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,570 shares to 160,684 valued at $30.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Class A stake by 1,720 shares and now owns 24,381 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Pacific Glob Com has invested 0.69% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd invested in 0.01% or 373 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.45% or 349,042 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 2,037 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 28,273 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors holds 0.74% or 43,503 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Park Natl Oh reported 6,215 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation reported 3,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.14% or 976,287 shares. Mu holds 42,000 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,304 shares. Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Confluence Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Massachusetts-based Bain Cap Pub Equity Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk had 25 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Friday, March 1 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of ADSK in report on Tuesday, January 15 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. Argus Research maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $184 target.