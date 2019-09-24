Tekne Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $11.83 Million; As C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Harris Associates LP Has Decreased by $1.39 Million Its Holding

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $171.59. About 11.84 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 412,823 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.82 million, down from 429,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 697,158 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China state officials sent to private firms – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 5.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $159.76M for 17.61 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 288,565 shares to 660,200 shares, valued at $46.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 388,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Mueller Industries and Waste Management – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson to spend $1B for hiring, expanding tech tools – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.