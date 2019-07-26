Tekne Capital Management Has Increased Position in Facebook (FB) by $3.19 Million; Theleme Partners Llp Increased Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) as Shares Rose

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 3.92 million shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12 million, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89M shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER DON GRAHAM COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to testify in Congress as Facebook updates user privacy terms; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel Mueller in probe; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WELCOME ANNOUNCEMENT BY FACEBOOK; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – Gene Munster: Facebook stock could be ‘stuck in the mud’ for up to a year; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to the whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership has 2.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lafayette Invs holds 9,204 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated has invested 2.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altimeter Cap Limited Partnership holds 20.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3.55 million shares. Oakworth reported 2,402 shares. Wafra reported 154,815 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Capital Interest Sarl invested in 35,715 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Gp LP invested in 437,733 shares. 110,734 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny. Stock Yards Bancshares invested in 0.15% or 9,404 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,931 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc reported 1.83% stake. Ems Capital LP has invested 6.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 120,988 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc Limited.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 67,667 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Limited Co has 2.53% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,330 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp holds 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 54,200 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,854 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 82,795 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 1,074 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp owns 466 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset owns 3,410 shares. Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Broderick Brian C reported 53,025 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 217,605 shares. Quadrant Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,239 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Headinvest Limited Liability Com reported 1.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M.