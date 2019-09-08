Tekne Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $14.47 Million; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Raised by $510,390 Its Holding

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque State Bank owns 115,239 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Hldg reported 4,757 shares stake. Jensen Investment has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 113,435 shares. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 62,301 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation owns 1,406 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc invested in 2.76% or 875,212 shares. Waters Parkerson Com Limited Liability Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 4,484 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.29% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 9,500 shares or 0.19% of the stock. First Business Fincl Serv Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,039 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 2,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 64,591 were accumulated by Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 83,667 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 30,907 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Seatown Pte holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 440,520 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 49,418 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 7.81 million shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,470 shares. Shellback Capital LP reported 430,690 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 36,204 shares. Jane Street Group invested in 125,244 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Magnetar Limited Co holds 9,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 1.08M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.