Tekne Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Stamps Com (STMP) by $10.11 Million; Sigma Planning Has Cut Position in Ares Cap (ARCC) by $464,219 as Valuation Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 27,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,803 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 122,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 696,206 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 124,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 249,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, up from 124,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 213,134 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Llc owns 2.13 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 101,748 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn reported 26,973 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Webster Bank N A has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1,374 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 3.27M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 443,051 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 15,930 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Allen Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 218,336 shares. Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.75% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Private Trust Na has 0.07% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Frontier Mngmt Co has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Optimum Advsrs stated it has 16,760 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Carroll Assocs holds 0.01% or 5,654 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Low Rates, Muted Lending to Hurt BNY Mellon’s (BK) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital Q1 driven by portfolio growth, increased fee income – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital’s Dividend, NAV, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers – Part 2 (Indications Of An Undervalued Stock) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.56 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 135,482 shares to 145,482 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $98,477 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 05/09/2019: STMP, COMM, TTD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stamps.com +2.5% upgraded on risk/reward improvement – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2019: STMP, TTD, PAGS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTX, STMP, MIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.