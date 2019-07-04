Tekne Capital Management Has Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $14.64 Million as Stock Declined; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Decreased Stake by $851,616

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 353,453 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 201.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 357,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 534,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, up from 177,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,270 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Penn Mgmt Co holds 0.84% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 244,934 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp reported 682,048 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 6,402 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd has invested 0.61% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0.09% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Dudley & Shanley invested in 6.3% or 757,098 shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 0% or 93 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 16,258 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 264,592 shares. National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 160 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Tompkins Corporation owns 497 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.29M for 7.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 61,000 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Company holds 3.82% or 373,362 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.58% or 76,983 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.83 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,344 shares. 29,588 were reported by Sigma Planning. Hartwell J M Lp has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Holderness Investments Co accumulated 6,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Majedie Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,235 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sumitomo Life Insur owns 37,574 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

