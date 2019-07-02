Tekne Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $14.47 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Power Of Canada Has Boosted Its Position by $964,600

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 1.70M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $175.4. About 11.74 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hong Kong-based Parametrica has invested 0.56% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Daiwa Secs Group invested in 0% or 7,750 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 2,413 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.14% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.41% or 7.51 million shares. Prelude Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sachem Head Cap Mngmt Lp has 5.80M shares for 10.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 5 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd accumulated 16,880 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 42,237 were reported by Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated owns 200 shares. Beach Point Capital Mngmt L P, California-based fund reported 638,689 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.1% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Alpine Global Mgmt Lc accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

