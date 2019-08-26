Tekne Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); Dodge & Cox Holds Holding in Celanese (CE)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 86,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 10.81 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 10.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.10M shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.30M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 5,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 950 shares stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 11,009 shares. Landscape Mngmt Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 32,871 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has 8,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 805,734 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.02% or 13,235 shares. First Mercantile Com owns 0.14% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 20,464 shares. Georgia-based Masters Cap Lc has invested 0.76% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 89,745 shares. Reaves W H & Inc invested 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.09% or 40,168 shares in its portfolio.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 259,510 shares to 606,789 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 324,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 3,661 shares. At Commercial Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Guernsey-based Bluecrest has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 3,132 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc reported 31,857 shares stake. Moreover, Hartford Invest Management has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,017 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 0.61% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 30,135 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gp holds 0.05% or 289,950 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 41,876 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 11,040 shares. Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 22,352 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc invested 0.13% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).