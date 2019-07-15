Tekne Capital Management Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $11.20 Million; Share Value Rose; Bank Of The West Cut Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding as Share Value Declined

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 16,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $163.09. About 598,116 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 61,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46M, up from 143,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $173.59. About 17.09 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could SINA Delist Its U.S. Shares and Relist in China? – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) IV into tech executives testifying before a House congressional committee – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy for Monster Growth in the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.81 million for 13.68 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,242 shares to 97,372 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Death of brick-and-mortar retail? – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, UnitedHealth, AbbVie, Simon Property and Autodesk – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simon Property Group: Uncertainty Over Expiring Leases Adds To Risk – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simon launches online premium outlet platform – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) â€“ REIT Dividend Stock Analysis – ValueWalk” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.19% or 291,089 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.85% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.13% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Kopp Invest Advsr Limited holds 1,115 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated holds 1,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Phocas Fin invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Strategic Global Limited Liability Co holds 7,630 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 416 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Security Mngmt Inc reported 349,517 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).