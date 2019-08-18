Tekne Capital Management Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $11.20 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Luxor Capital Group LP Raised Holding

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 210.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 26,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.49 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 61,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 205,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46 million, up from 143,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 523,500 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $27.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Kemnay Advisory Svcs has invested 7.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Icon Advisers reported 2,594 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,997 were accumulated by Spectrum Mngmt Inc. Markel accumulated 93,237 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,905 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank stated it has 1,972 shares. Monetary Inc owns 4,759 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson accumulated 1,100 shares or 1.2% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 3.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Manhattan has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ally owns 12,000 shares for 4.07% of their portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Com invested in 1,616 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Lp has 7,558 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

