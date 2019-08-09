Tekne Capital Management Boosted Stake in Stamps Com (STMP) by $10.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Hikari Tsushin Has Lowered Its Stake

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 124,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 249,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 124,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 204,725 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $201.43. About 3.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 47,800 shares to 62,010 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diamond Hill accumulated 833,142 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Amer Trust Invest Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 5.04% or 34,483 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co Limited holds 3.8% or 17,000 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 47,425 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Profit Inv Management Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 11,865 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 47,536 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Management Ca, California-based fund reported 45,589 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.01M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2.98% or 79,842 shares. 62,661 are owned by Essex Finance Ser Incorporated. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,892 shares. Scotia Cap accumulated 917,519 shares. Moreover, Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 922 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. 713,463 are owned by Disciplined Growth Investors Mn. Walleye Trading has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Cornerstone Inc has invested 1.09% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). D E Shaw And Commerce Inc holds 0% or 37,937 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 28,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 21,700 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tekne Ltd accumulated 249,542 shares or 5.26% of the stock. Amer Intll Group holds 0% or 13,156 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) or 39,995 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 5,546 shares.