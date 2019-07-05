Tekne Capital Management Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Redmond Asset Management Has Increased Its Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stake by $421,122 as Valuation Rose

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 2.68 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 61,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46 million, up from 143,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.37. About 5.86 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,548 shares to 42,768 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,041 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Lc invested in 0.02% or 70,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.16% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 351,426 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Psagot Inv House has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Gradient Investments Lc has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Natl owns 0.22% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 54,734 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,701 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 20,236 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 110,278 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Captrust Fin Advisors invested in 0% or 2,793 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Natl Pension Serv accumulated 0.18% or 1.15 million shares.