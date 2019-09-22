Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) Trades at $17.74 After Triangle; Shorts at Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Lowered By 10.28%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) formed triangle with $16.85 target or 5.00% below today’s $17.74 share price. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) has $735.55M valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 78,255 shares traded. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) had a decrease of 10.28% in short interest. HAIR’s SI was 1.36 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.28% from 1.51 million shares previously. With 297,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR)’s short sellers to cover HAIR’s short positions. The SI to Restoration Robotics Inc’s float is 5.83%. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.031 during the last trading session, reaching $0.61. About 154,305 shares traded. Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) has declined 75.31% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIR News: 19/03/2018 – restoration robotics, inc. | artas system | K173358 | 03/16/2018 |; 20/04/2018 – DJ Restoration Robotics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIR); 15/05/2018 – Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of Restoration Robotics, Inc.; Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information; 05/03/2018 Restoration Robotics 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/05/2018 – Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of Restoration Robotics, Inc.; Encourages Investors t; 20/03/2018 – Restoration Robotics™ Receives US FDA 510(k) Clearance for lmplantation Function; 11/05/2018 – RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC – ADDITIONALLY, NEW DEBT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR INTEREST-ONLY PAYMENTS FOR FIRST 18 MONTHS; 20/03/2018 – RESTORATION ROBOTICS – PLANS TO BEGIN OFFERING THE ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONALITY BEFORE END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC – RECEIVED U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO EXPAND ARTAS TECHNOLOGY TO INCLUDE IMPLANTATION; 14/05/2018 – Restoration Robotics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.92 million. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. It currently has negative earnings.

