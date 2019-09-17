Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH) Holding Held by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc; Union Bankshares Has Decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake by $321,051 as Share Price Declined

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 20,150 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 278,544 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 258,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tekla Healthcare Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 186,122 shares traded or 36.90% up from the average. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 322,890 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 16.66 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

