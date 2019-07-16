Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Holding Has Upped by City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd; Wilkins Investment Counsel Trimmed Walt Disney (DIS) Stake by $360,750; Market Value Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $144.36. About 4.56 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 612,501 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 539,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tekla Healthcare Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 133,164 shares traded. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has declined 10.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportu (HYI) by 50,112 shares to 61,026 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Midsteram Energy Fund Inc (NTG) by 196,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,106 shares, and cut its stake in Korea Fund (KF).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.51 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

