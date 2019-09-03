Tekla Capital Management Upped Its Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) as Share Price Rose; Equifax (EFX) Stock Value Rose While Toth Financial Advisory Has Trimmed by $691,126 Its Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 584,370 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDES CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services Recommends ‘Withhold’ Vote for Majority of Equifax Board; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 17,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 188,388 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 170,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 104,254 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 840 are owned by Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Lp. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Bailard Inc accumulated 10,400 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Millennium Management Lc owns 58,384 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,923 shares. Invesco stated it has 8,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 66,706 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.36% or 188,388 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Management holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 70,000 shares. 1.08 million are held by Great Point Prtnrs Llc. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated accumulated 3,593 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 8,000 shares to 70,720 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) by 20,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,980 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc..

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of November 15th Options Trading For Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Geron (GERN) Stock Rises 40% in 2019 So Far: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acceleron co-founder bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $172.30M for 25.41 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Hartford Mgmt Company has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The California-based Cap Research Glob Investors has invested 0.14% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Stifel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Burt Wealth, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,339 shares. Amp Invsts holds 0.02% or 30,691 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cwm Ltd holds 3 shares. 155,489 were reported by Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv. Jensen holds 118,810 shares. Senator Grp LP has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Huntington Bank & Trust owns 2,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Independent Franchise Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5.94% or 4.44M shares. Burgundy Asset Limited owns 48,298 shares. Platinum Limited reported 2.38% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).