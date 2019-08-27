Tekla Capital Management Trimmed Mckesson (MCK) Position; Security Capital Research & Management Raised Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position By $50.17 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Mckesson Corporation (MCK) stake by 10.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as Mckesson Corporation (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 70,720 shares with $8.28M value, down from 78,720 last quarter. Mckesson Corporation now has $26.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.21% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 842,107 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) stake by 127.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security Capital Research & Management Inc acquired 2.79M shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 4.98M shares with $94.06 million value, up from 2.19 million last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc now has $11.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 1.41 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Dentsply Sirona Inc. stake by 30,896 shares to 156,521 valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Novocure Limited stake by 41,464 shares and now owns 65,964 shares. Bristol (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mngmt invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cohen Mgmt owns 31,240 shares. Scharf Investments Lc has 2.7% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 67,376 shares. 17,441 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Choate Invest Advsr stated it has 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0.02% stake. Convergence Inv Ltd Com owns 1,975 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 191,697 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 4.36% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pzena Management Ltd Company owns 3.68 million shares. Axa invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Voya Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 161,122 shares in its portfolio. 2,651 are held by Boston Private Wealth Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 10,100 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $14300 lowest target. $153’s average target is 8.60% above currents $140.89 stock price. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity. Another trade for 248 shares valued at $4,729 was made by LENTZ MICHAEL E on Monday, April 15.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) stake by 314,775 shares to 659,872 valued at $94.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) stake by 48,900 shares and now owns 653,520 shares. Welltower Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 228 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.25M shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 622,203 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.09M shares. Tru Commerce Of Vermont owns 2,886 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 12,300 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 1.14M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 32,374 shares. First National Trust Com reported 12,329 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co reported 222,575 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.09% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 230,511 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17.48M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Company accumulated 1.45 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 0.24% or 96,400 shares.