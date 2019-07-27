Tekla Capital Management Stake in Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Lowered by $1.45 Million; Sio Capital Management Increases Stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX)

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO) by 57.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 290,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 505,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 468,112 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 77.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Park Will Remain Director; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 97c; 08/03/2018 – DANCE BIOPHARM ELECTS BENJAMIN WOLIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN OF; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY ADJ EPS 87C TO 97C, EST. 93C; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy in Final Stages of CEO Search Process; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT – ATUL KAVTHEKAR, CFO OF DIPLOMAT, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF CEO UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO IS EFFECTIVE

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 144,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.84M market cap company. The stock increased 6.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 289,072 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 14,652 shares to 222,086 shares, valued at $19.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0% or 150 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 21,200 shares. Citigroup owns 128,520 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Goldman Sachs Group owns 196,161 shares. 12,470 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability. D E Shaw accumulated 766,106 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.02% or 16,420 shares. Pnc Serv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 718 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 43,166 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 295,094 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 24,844 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 16,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 123,973 shares.

Analysts await Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 211.76% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

