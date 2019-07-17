Tekla Capital Management Raised Position in Celgene (CELG) by $8.62 Million as Stock Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake Boosted by Bellecapital International Ltd

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 5.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 91,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.03M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 3.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 5,083 shares. 27,282 were accumulated by Mcmillion Cap Mgmt. 513,879 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.33% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7.80M shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 18,998 shares. 1,175 are owned by Permit Cap Limited Liability Corp. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Texas Yale Cap holds 69,218 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Com owns 800 shares. Ckw Financial Grp invested in 0% or 200 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1.33% stake. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 5,654 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.50 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Management Limited Partnership holds 185,150 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co holds 0.41% or 4.81 million shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 5,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb Biotech Ag holds 5.22% or 2.20M shares. David R Rahn & accumulated 1.32% or 16,420 shares. Stock Yards State Bank And Trust Co stated it has 14,912 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.82% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.4% or 7,572 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0.53% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.59% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 37,419 shares. The Switzerland-based Argentiere Cap Ag has invested 3.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fairfax Hldgs Can has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,481 shares.

