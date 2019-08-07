Tekla Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Bristol (BMY) by $4.00 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Its Stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by $7.98 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 85,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 738,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.21 million, up from 652,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.04 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 3,161 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 116,309 shares to 529,133 shares, valued at $45.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 80,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,278 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

