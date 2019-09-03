Tekla Capital Management Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Has Raised as Share Value Declined; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Upped Its Stake

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 141,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.12M, up from 136,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $290.04. About 604,540 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05 million, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regeneron’s evinacumab successful in late-stage study in inherited type of high cholesterol – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Eylea Sales Solid – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, REGN – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Amgen’s Enbrel Patent Win, AMRN’s Setback & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7,400 shares to 91,029 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 55,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,022 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Shell Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 18,906 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 1,383 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,304 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 139 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Management Ltd Co reported 2,201 shares. 24,231 are owned by Sei Investments Com. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 5 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr stated it has 4,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 142,864 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York. Raymond James Trust Na holds 649 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 84,427 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 15,796 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 7.12 million shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 106,354 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Llc holds 513,614 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd invested in 1.62% or 144,544 shares. Schroder holds 1.35M shares. 170,778 are held by Davidson Invest. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated owns 2.13 million shares. Jbf Inc invested in 0.46% or 21,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 353,105 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont invested 1.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 97,000 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management reported 27,397 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 1.66% or 19,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based American Rech Mgmt Comm has invested 2.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).