Tekla Capital Management Position in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Cambridge Financial Group Holds Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (CHRS) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc analyzed 23,743 shares as the company's stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 291,419 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, down from 315,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 530,356 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 2,085 shares as the company's stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 71,412 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 billion, up from 69,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.26 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23,155 shares to 42,701 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc..

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 141.38% or $1.23 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. CHRS’s profit will be $25.11 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Communication Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Glenmede Tru Na holds 31 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Tekla Capital Management Ltd Company owns 291,419 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.15% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Sio Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 184,366 shares. D E Shaw & Com accumulated 253,723 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,627 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 25,485 shares. Parametric Port Lc reported 94,688 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 521,539 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 63,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 85,400 shares. Eam Invsts Lc reported 66,041 shares stake. American Group has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 39,357 shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 50 shares to 32,867 shares, valued at $6.83B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,503 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).