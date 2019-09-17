Tekla Capital Management Position in Becton Dickinson And Co. (BDX) Cut by $827,316; Nike (NKE) Shares Rose While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Boosted Its Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 33,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 188,080 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79M, up from 154,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 3.95M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co. (BDX) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 58,438 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 61,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $258.73. About 799,779 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 101,626 shares to 389,313 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 27,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.54 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What does Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool" with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.03 million shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.27% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 131,225 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.03% or 1,469 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,188 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Ltd Com has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). One Capital Mgmt Lc has 1,550 shares. New England Management reported 3,265 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank owns 38,233 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd stated it has 1,010 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Inc holds 1.26% or 457,999 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 4,317 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 3,532 shares. The Ohio-based Capital Ltd Ltd has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Sit Invest Assoc has 0.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 62,650 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.16% or 3,406 shares in its portfolio.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 477,295 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $61.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc (Put) by 415,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,500 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.