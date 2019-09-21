Tekla Capital Management Lifted Holding in Baxter International (BAX); Tekne Capital Management Increased Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $11.83 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 39,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 176,698 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, up from 137,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 9.05M shares traded or 286.50% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corporation by 20,744 shares to 94,976 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc. by 19,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,154 shares, and cut its stake in Cellectis Sa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings.

