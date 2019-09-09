Tekla Capital Management Increases Stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN); Regal Investment Advisors Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) Stake by $7.93 Million as Share Price Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 56,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 56,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 63,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 289,925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.23 million, up from 226,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 302,200 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has 477,819 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 5,390 shares. Amp Ltd reported 42,616 shares stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc holds 323 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 91,340 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Com holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 1.26 million shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 100 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 265,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Llp reported 4,100 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 275 shares. North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Qs Ltd Liability Co owns 3,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 51,241 shares to 324,133 shares, valued at $80.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc. by 21,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,762 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,142 shares to 34,568 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 33,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,339 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Condor Capital Mgmt has invested 2.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 356,364 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 3.21% or 76,129 shares. Liberty Mgmt owns 7,023 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.78% or 34,196 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg stated it has 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited holds 93,932 shares. Shayne Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 1,800 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 97,612 shares stake. Pinnacle Ptnrs invested in 1.14% or 101,612 shares. Azimuth Capital Llc has 1.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 196,680 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 59,331 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Enterprise Finance Serv accumulated 27,267 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Management reported 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

