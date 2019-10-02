Tekla Capital Management Increases Stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK); Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Upped Holding

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 24,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 95,691 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86 million, up from 70,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.19. About 1.07 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 1559.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 17,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 1,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 446,130 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/05/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP PBH.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$142 FROM C$139; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 05/04/2018 – URANIUM: RBC RAISES SECTOR TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – RBC I&TS NAMES SOMASKANDAN AS HEAD OF CLIENT OPS IN CANADA; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO ENDS PRESENTATION IN NY; 12/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 18/04/2018 – KILLAM APARTMENT REIT KMP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,986 shares to 890,004 shares, valued at $123.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department holds 3,399 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 3,394 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Communications Na accumulated 298,251 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 144,744 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 36,634 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 43,300 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 305,308 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 1.15M shares stake. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,762 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,751 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Davenport Co Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,104 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 29 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 3,225 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

