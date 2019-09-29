Tekla Capital Management Increases Stake in Hologic (HOLX); Joho Capital Upped Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 732,321 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.09M, up from 727,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 118.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 23,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 42,701 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 19,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. It closed at $49.61 lastly. It is up 19.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,900 shares to 61,754 shares, valued at $17.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,110 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Hm Payson And reported 8,178 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 923,379 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 76,526 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 30 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 2,243 shares. Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 4,600 shares. Franklin Res holds 27,487 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.49M shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 4,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Prns Inc has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 4,799 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 646,620 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $60.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

