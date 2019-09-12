Tekla Capital Management Increases Stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC); State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lifted Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $28.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 61,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 140,273 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, up from 79,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 5.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 252,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.97 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570.22 million, up from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 179,806 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 67,500 shares to 272,766 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.