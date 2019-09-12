Tekla Capital Management Increased Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Position by $2.62 Million; Stock Price Declined; Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Price Rose While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Cut Stake by $5.51 Million

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 52,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 99,169 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40M, down from 152,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 285,857 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) by 58.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 53,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 145,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, up from 91,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 411,440 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 11/04/2018 – Agios to Webcast Investor Day and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Friday, May 4, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Agios Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. by 85,000 shares to 152,322 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. by 56,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,341 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold AGIO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 55.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 10,472 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). American Century Cos reported 119,526 shares stake. Northern Corp owns 299,654 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co holds 4,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0% or 9,697 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Principal Financial Gp owns 13,452 shares. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 1.08 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Shell Asset Management stated it has 6,278 shares. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Corporation De holds 0.02% or 16,082 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 167,470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba, Cisco, Agios Pharmaceuticals and More: Why These Stocks Are in the Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Agios Announces the Randomized Phase 3 ClarIDHy Trial of TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib) Achieved its Primary Endpoint in Previously Treated IDH1 Mutant Cholangiocarcinoma Patients – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agios (AGIO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.4% – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Agios to Present at the Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agios (AGIO) Surges More Than 40% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atmos Energy appoints new CEO and president – Dallas Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 130,209 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $259.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (Call) by 182,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 837,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).