Tekla Capital Management Holding In Inogen (INGN) Was Raised; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Market Value Declined While Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 48.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 2,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 2,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 5,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935,000, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 413,796 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 90,861 shares to 225,545 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 5,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fd Inc (MYD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 751 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 6,500 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 19,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Architects reported 10 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 741,695 shares. Guggenheim Capital owns 2,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Akre holds 2.11M shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Alps has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 2,688 shares. Two Sigma Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 163,380 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 21,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company reported 100,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14,600 shares to 207,078 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 3,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,438 shares, and cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).