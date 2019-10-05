Tekla Capital Management Holding in Hologic (HOLX) Boosted by $1.11 Million; Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Its Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Stake by $1.42 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 118.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 23,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 42,701 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 19,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 2.26 million shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 202,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 169,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 371,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 3.27M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 02/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation at Deutsche Bank’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 07/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank supervisory board to discuss succession; 27/03/2018 – ABANCA BUYS DEUTSCHE BANK PCC PORTUGAL; 09/04/2018 – Hirt Says There Needs to Be a Discussion About the Role of Chairman at Deutsche Bank (Video); 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 13/03/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $67; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 23/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK IS SAID TO MULL RETRENCHING FROM US CASH EQUITIES; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank picks insider Christian Sewing as new CEO; 04/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank to Cut 70 US Jobs, Close Houston Office

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 118,529 shares. 5,390 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Lc. Capital owns 0.1% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 6.39M shares. Art Advsrs Lc reported 14,446 shares. Paloma Partners Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 160,555 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.05% or 30.21M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 86 shares. Moreover, Lpl has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 19,649 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 1,261 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Fort Limited Partnership has 1,252 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 2.04M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Editas Medicine Inc. by 31,679 shares to 44,989 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,035 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Shah Capital Management, which manages about $220.22 million and $180.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc by 1.43M shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

