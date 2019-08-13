Tekla Capital Management Holding In Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Was Has Boosted; Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) Share Value Rose While Eii Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 17,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 188,388 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 170,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 204,475 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 74,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 79,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential Sh Ben In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.89. About 1.18M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 37,621 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 25,339 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 36,012 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Sun Life Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Wendell David Assoc Inc accumulated 10,220 shares. Moreover, Amer Investment has 0.19% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 7,917 shares. 556 were reported by Bartlett And Ltd Llc. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Moody Comml Bank Division has 0.07% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 35,701 shares. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 38,727 shares. Fmr Lc holds 10.04 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd reported 464,933 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,800 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc. by 21,263 shares to 89,762 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) by 32,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,226 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Evercore Wealth Lc has invested 0.05% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 57,400 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 166,523 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 246,638 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 84,655 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 4.01 million shares. Citigroup reported 16,001 shares stake. California-based Foresite Cap Mgmt Ii Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.97% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Manchester Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Bailard holds 0.03% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 10,400 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 4,610 shares in its portfolio. Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 10,151 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio.