Tekla Capital Management Has Upped Its Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Holding by $1.68 Million; Tributary Capital Management Stake in Umb Financial (UMBF) Has Decreased by $2.96 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 46,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,048 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 151,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 1.58 million shares traded or 14.47% up from the average. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 45.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Change to Alkermes Ba3 Corporate Family Rating; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Has Requested Conduct of Bioavailability Study; 16/04/2018 – Missed wake up call?– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 02/04/2018 – Pops isn’t saying whether they’re prepared to launch new PhIII program– UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 29/04/2018 – #3- WTF of the month In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – NOW EXPECTS SG&A EXPENSES TO RANGE FROM $515 MLN TO $545 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M; 14/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 21; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 VIVITROL Net Sales of $300M-$330M; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 ARISTADA Net Sales of $140M-$160M

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 46,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 232,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 178,264 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 6,100 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 315,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $305,546 activity. $258,520 worth of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) was bought by Murphy Timothy R. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Avenue Management Limited Liability Company owns 150,823 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Com owns 0.12% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 308,569 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 68,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 118,098 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 7,804 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invest House Limited Com has 0.04% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Arizona State Retirement owns 31,701 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 6,237 shares stake. First Interstate State Bank owns 236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5.29 million are held by Blackrock. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co invested in 62,626 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 90,209 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 49,152 shares to 142,743 shares, valued at $39.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 55,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,022 shares, and cut its stake in Ltc Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 33,290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Mngmt Llc owns 215,300 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 6,550 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Pictet Asset has 129,620 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Primecap Ca invested in 0.62% or 23.26 million shares. Renaissance Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 1.65 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) or 40,123 shares. Moreover, Baker Bros Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 67,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 4,792 shares. Blackrock stated it has 10.09 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). 4.69 million are held by Franklin Resources. Serv Automobile Association stated it has 178,788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.