Tekla Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Hologic (HOLX) by $1.11 Million as Valuation Rose; 3M Co Com (MMM) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Raised Holding by $2.54 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 118.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 23,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 42,701 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 19,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.92M shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 73,817 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80M, up from 59,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47 million shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 84,110 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 57,394 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 532,910 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership owns 478,050 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 43,164 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 15.53M shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 674,561 shares stake. Franklin Resources reported 27,487 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.02% stake. Colony Group Limited Liability Company invested in 26,823 shares. Royal London Asset owns 90,804 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Washington-based Fisher Asset Limited Com has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 130,475 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merus N.V. by 72,557 shares to 245,114 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly And Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 42,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,199 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.