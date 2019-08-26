Tekla Capital Management Has Lowered Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $9.13 Million; Share Price Rose; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Stake

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 168.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 15,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 24,973 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 9,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 299,735 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 140,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.73 million, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 2.08M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 4,469 shares to 16,831 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,067 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).