Tekla Capital Management Has Lifted Resmed (RMD) Position; Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Holder Friess Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $13.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc. (RMD) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 68,974 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, up from 58,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.36. About 578,526 shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 41.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 366,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 520,787 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 887,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 2.38 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,267 shares to 299,267 shares, valued at $16.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 7,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 9,550 shares to 79,654 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (NYSE:RDY) by 7,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,950 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).