Tekla Capital Management Has Lifted Its Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stake by $5.10 Million; As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Price Declined, Mad River Investors Has Decreased by $304,575 Its Position

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.85 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) by 344.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 45,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 59,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, up from 13,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.03. About 464,225 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P, Nasdaq Brush Off Trade Noise to Nab Record Highs – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DISH Appoints Kannan Alagappan Chief Technology Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DISH activates The Google Assistant on Hopper receivers; debuts new Google-branded voice remote – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By DISH Network Corporation’s (NASDAQ:DISH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DishLATINO Delivers More Soccer at the Best Price Nationwide, Announces Exclusive FÃºtbol360â° Fan Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.38 million activity. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72 million. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intercept prices equity offerings – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercept Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

