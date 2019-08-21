Tekla Capital Management Has Lifted Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holding; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed Targa Resources (TRGP) Position by $53.10 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 12,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 63,654 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 51,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $281.41. About 337,619 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.06 million, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.71M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Samson Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 127,528 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Field And Main Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 200 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc owns 638 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 48,600 were accumulated by Shanda Asset. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 391,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.6% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The Nevada-based Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 9,820 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 15,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.08M shares or 5.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp accumulated 0.03% or 2.98M shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 158,755 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $65.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 391,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 427,340 shares to 328,436 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,816 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.07% or 71,720 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens State Bank accumulated 7,462 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 141,053 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,610 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,792 shares. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks owns 159,871 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 12,200 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) holds 0.08% or 19,673 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian accumulated 575 shares. Sei Invests owns 75,710 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 275,661 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.