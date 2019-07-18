Tekla Capital Management Has Lifted By $4.65 Million Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stake; Intact Investment Management Trimmed By $1.01 Million Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) stake by 28.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc acquired 63,686 shares as Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s stock declined 6.32%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 289,925 shares with $21.23M value, up from 226,239 last quarter. Seattle Genetics Inc. now has $12.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 1.28M shares traded or 49.09% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) stake by 27.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 15,100 shares as Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO)’s stock declined 3.12%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 39,900 shares with $2.69M value, down from 55,000 last quarter. Vornado Rlty Tr now has $12.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 310,916 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO)

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VNO in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,864 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 6,655 shares in its portfolio. 454,785 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Price Michael F reported 108,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 25,824 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ls Investment Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Profund Advisors Ltd Co holds 11,797 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Advisory Services Net holds 0% or 75 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 8,374 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aew Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 414,238 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 1,055 shares. Stifel Finance Corp stated it has 44,264 shares.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. VNO’s profit will be $181.29 million for 17.11 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.25% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 323,700 shares to 350,900 valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 279,000 shares and now owns 595,500 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. Another trade for 20,148 shares valued at $1.31 million was made by SIEGALL CLAY B on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 105,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 5,410 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Great Lakes Limited Company holds 0.29% or 177,849 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 57,725 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 25,000 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 78,616 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 14,521 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 2,950 shares stake. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Fosun Limited accumulated 0.55% or 121,605 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, April 5.

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Merus N.V. stake by 50,000 shares to 317,671 valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) stake by 560,707 shares and now owns 314,597 shares. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was reduced too.

