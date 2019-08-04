Tekla Capital Management Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position By $12.66 Million; Last Week WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, March 7. See WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) latest ratings:

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (UNH) stake by 13.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 51,241 shares as Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 324,133 shares with $80.15M value, down from 375,374 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Incorporated now has $237.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 13,418 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd invested in 3,150 shares or 0.07% of the stock. North Star Inv Mgmt stated it has 100 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Gp holds 29,419 shares. Gemmer Asset Management owns 92 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.06% or 23,647 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 1.14% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Calamos Wealth Limited Com has 0.4% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 10,307 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,208 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 786 shares. Systematic Management L P accumulated 8,594 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 8,566 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 59,341 shares.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $283.27. About 730,233 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $14.25 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 27.26 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,052 shares to 40,281 valued at $22.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) stake by 7,282 shares and now owns 133,458 shares. Novocure Limited was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc holds 12,587 shares. Marsico Mgmt invested in 1.94% or 217,163 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company holds 59,833 shares. Dana Advsrs Inc reported 126,901 shares stake. Holderness Invests owns 10,514 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt holds 2.62% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 72,126 shares. 2,327 were reported by Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Becker Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,827 shares. Adirondack Tru Co holds 0.2% or 1,246 shares. Madison Holding has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,653 shares. 502,051 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Natixis Advisors LP owns 343,703 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.05% or 1,284 shares. Gladius Management LP owns 27,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Natl Tru holds 0.97% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 39,270 shares.