Tekla Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Epizyme (EPZM) by $1.16 Million; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Upped Its Stake in Getty Rlty New (GTY) as Share Value Declined

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 96,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 289,404 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 385,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 593,848 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,877 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 29,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 110,333 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 16,210 shares to 72,382 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly And Company (NYSE:LLY) by 78,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 819,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 17,741 shares. Opaleye Incorporated reported 1.37M shares. Federated Pa invested in 776 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 130,300 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 404,554 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 23,009 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Signaturefd stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.84% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 69,472 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 203,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 191,674 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 20,780 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% negative EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 489,279 shares to 510,721 shares, valued at $93.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (NYSE:CM) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).