Tekla Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) by $936,000 as Stock Price Declined; Air Lease (AL) Holder Southport Management Has Trimmed Holding

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (MCK) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,720 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, down from 78,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 718,807 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 548,342 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.00M for 7.59 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7,282 shares to 133,458 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 42,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Novocure Limited.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.62 million for 11.19 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.