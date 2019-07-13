Tekla Capital Management Has Cut By $1.45 Million Its Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Position; Biotime (BTX)’s Sentiment Is 2

Biotime Inc (BTX) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 56 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 28 sold and decreased their holdings in Biotime Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 60.97 million shares, up from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Biotime Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 15 Increased: 34 New Position: 22.

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO) stake by 57.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 290,856 shares as Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO)’s stock declined 60.29%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 214,845 shares with $1.25 million value, down from 505,701 last quarter. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. now has $441.56 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 785,965 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 77.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy in Final Stages of CEO Search Process; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Park Will Remain Director; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY BLOCK IS SAID OFFERED AT $20.85-$21.00/SHARE; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – DANCE BIOPHARM ELECTS BENJAMIN WOLIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SAYS PARK RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) stake by 10,344 shares to 68,974 valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 12,079 shares and now owns 63,654 shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 211.76% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Mizuho. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7 target in Monday, March 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $8 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 56,438 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 196,161 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 762,146 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 19,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intll Group owns 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 42,871 shares. Moreover, S&T Natl Bank Pa has 0.72% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 551,620 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 50,455 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). 1.09 million are held by Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). 311,665 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 295,094 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 6,400 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1,633 shares.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 5.41% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. for 33.73 million shares. Price Capital Management Inc. owns 328,202 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott General Partners Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 1.85 million shares. The Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dafna Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 95,000 shares.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The company has market cap of $169.10 million. The Company’s product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. It has a 2.55 P/E ratio. The firm also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Analysts await BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by BioTime, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.00% negative EPS growth.

