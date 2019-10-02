Tekla Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) as Share Value Declined; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Valuation Rose, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Decreased by $8.82 Million Its Stake

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28M, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 1.29M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 25,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 166,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.26M, up from 141,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $276.47. About 533,315 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 1,861 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 22,353 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.05% or 395,700 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 45,096 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Highland Management Lp holds 0.21% or 33,195 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,500 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Oppenheimer And Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Usa Financial Portformulas reported 22,239 shares stake. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.18% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Harvest Strategies Llc, California-based fund reported 39,409 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.12% or 7,264 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 24,800 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 21.38 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $842.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 129,090 shares to 537,324 shares, valued at $40.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 54,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1,400 shares to 17,886 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 58,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,295 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 403,526 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.20 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Stephens Ar invested in 0.06% or 9,135 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 133,072 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.36% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 109,164 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.45% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 32,238 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Conning Inc invested in 1,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie holds 961 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 2.25% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bessemer Gru owns 0.13% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 123,432 shares.

